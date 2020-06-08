Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
National Australia Bank Business survey is the event of focus
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for May
Heavy Traffic index prior -45% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for
expected 3.0%,prior 5.7%
2330 GMT Japan wages data for April
Labor cash earnings expected -1.0% y/y, prior 0.1%
Real cash earnings expected -1.1% y/y, prior 0.1%
2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for FebruaryM2 and M3
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June
- this is the preliminary look at the data, ANZ have increased the frequency of reporting due to the upheaval across the economy
- Business Confidence prior -41.8
- Activity Outlook prior -38.7
0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for May
priors -46 and -34 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey