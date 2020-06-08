Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

National Australia Bank Business survey is the event of focus

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for May

Heavy Traffic index prior -45% m/m

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for

expected 3.0%,prior 5.7%

2330 GMT Japan wages data for April

Labor cash earnings expected -1.0% y/y, prior 0.1%

Real cash earnings expected -1.1% y/y, prior 0.1%

2350 GMT Japan Money Stock for FebruaryM2 and M3

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June

this is the preliminary look at the data, ANZ have increased the frequency of reporting due to the upheaval across the economy

Business Confidence prior -41.8

Activity Outlook prior -38.7

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for May

priors -46 and -34 respectively