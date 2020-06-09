Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
China inflation data of interest but unlikely to move the forex too much upon release.
2245 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q1
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 98.3
2350 GMT Japan PPI for May
expected -0.3%, prior -1.5% m/m
expected -2.4%, prior -2.3% y/y
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for April
expected -7.0%, prior -0.4% m/m
expected -13.2%, prior -0.7% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June
prior +16.4% m/m to 88.1
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
0130 GMT China inflation figures for May, link here for more
0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for April, I'll have more to come on this separately