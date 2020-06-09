Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

China inflation data of interest but unlikely to move the forex too much upon release.

2245 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q1

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 98.3

2350 GMT Japan PPI for May

expected -0.3%, prior -1.5% m/m

expected -2.4%, prior -2.3% y/y

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for April

expected -7.0%, prior -0.4% m/m

expected -13.2%, prior -0.7% y/y

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for June

prior +16.4% m/m to 88.1

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0130 GMT China inflation figures for May, link here for more

0130 GMT Australia housing finance data for April, I'll have more to come on this separately