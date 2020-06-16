Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

None of this lot is likely to move the FX too much upon release, watching the headlines and the momentum instead!

2245 GMT NZ current account for Q1

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for May

  • expected Y -1030bn, prior Y -931.9bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -657.5bn, prior Y -996.3bn

Exports

  • expected -26.1% y/y, prior -21.9%

Imports

  • expected -20.4% y/y, prior -7.1%

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading index for May

  • prior -1.50% m/m

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window


