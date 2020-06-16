Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
None of this lot is likely to move the FX too much upon release, watching the headlines and the momentum instead!
2245 GMT NZ current account for Q1
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for May
- expected Y -1030bn, prior Y -931.9bn
Trade balance adjusted
- expected Y -657.5bn, prior Y -996.3bn
Exports
- expected -26.1% y/y, prior -21.9%
Imports
- expected -20.4% y/y, prior -7.1%
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac leading index for May
- prior -1.50% m/m
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window