Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

RBA Deputy Governor Debelle is speaking at 0230GMT, I'll have more to come on this separately 

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 97.5

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for May

  • expected 2.8%, prior 2.6%

Job to applicant ratio for May

  • expected 1.22, prior 1.32

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for (preliminary)

  • expected -5.9% m/m, prior -9.8%

  • expected -23.1% y/y, prior -15.0%

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June, final

  • Business Confidence preliminary -33.0, prior -41.8

  • Activity Outlook preliminary -29.1, prior -38.7

0100 GMT China official PMIs for June

Manufacturing 

  • expected 50.4, prior 50.6

Non-manufacturing 

  • expected 53.5, prior 53.6

Composite

  • prior 53.4

0130 GMT weekly payroll figures from Australia

0230 GMT RBA Deputy Governor Debelle speaking, via webinar at the Economic Society on "The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet"



