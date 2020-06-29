Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
RBA Deputy Governor Debelle is speaking at 0230GMT, I'll have more to come on this separately
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 97.5
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for May
expected 2.8%, prior 2.6%
Job to applicant ratio for May
expected 1.22, prior 1.32
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for (preliminary)
expected -5.9% m/m, prior -9.8%
expected -23.1% y/y, prior -15.0%
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for June, final
Business Confidence preliminary -33.0, prior -41.8
Activity Outlook preliminary -29.1, prior -38.7
0100 GMT China official PMIs for June
Manufacturing
- expected 50.4, prior 50.6
Non-manufacturing
- expected 53.5, prior 53.6
Composite
- prior 53.4
0130 GMT weekly payroll figures from Australia
0230 GMT RBA Deputy Governor Debelle speaking, via webinar at the Economic Society on "The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet"