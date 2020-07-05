Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The focus for FX markets will be on developing news rather than the data agenda for the session, which is relarivelt light:

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for June

  • prior -1.2% m/m and +0.1% y/y

  • prior trimmed mean -0.3% m/m & +0.5% y/y (prior 1.1%)

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for June

  • -0.1 prior % m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0100GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 5-10 years remaining until maturity

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for June

  • prior % m/m


