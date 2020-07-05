Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
The focus for FX markets will be on developing news rather than the data agenda for the session, which is relarivelt light:
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for June
prior -1.2% m/m and +0.1% y/y
prior trimmed mean -0.3% m/m & +0.5% y/y (prior 1.1%)
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for June
-0.1 prior % m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0100GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 5-10 years remaining until maturity
0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for June
prior % m/m