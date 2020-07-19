Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Kicks off at 2230 GMT with the New Zealand services PMI for June

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 37.2

  • services PMIs have been slower to improve than the manufacturing

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD


2350 GMT Bank of Japan minutes from the June meeting


2350 GMT Japan trade balance for June

  • expected Y -11.9bn, prior Y -838.2bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -331.1bn, prior Y -601.0bn

Exports

  • expected -24.7% y/y, prior -28.3%

Imports

  • expected -17.6% y/y, prior -26.2%


0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
  • 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

