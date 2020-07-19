Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Kicks off at 2230 GMT with the New Zealand services PMI for June
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 37.2
services PMIs have been slower to improve than the manufacturing
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2350 GMT Bank of Japan minutes from the June meeting
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for June
expected Y -11.9bn, prior Y -838.2bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y -331.1bn, prior Y -601.0bn
Exports
expected -24.7% y/y, prior -28.3%
Imports
expected -17.6% y/y, prior -26.2%
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting
- 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
- 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%