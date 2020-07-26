Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' of the July meeting
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.
2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q1, final
- Capital spending
- Company profits
- Company sales
- The previous readings, for Q4, and the preliminaries for Q1 can be found here.
0000GMT Reserve Bank of Australia - speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), at the Kanga News webinar
- I don't have the title nor topic of the speech but given Kent is head of financial markets it'll be well worth tuning in for (I'll have speech highlights and text posted at the time)
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for June % y/y
- prior +6.0%
0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for May
expected -3.5% m/m, prior -6.4%
The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.
RBA's Kent speaking today