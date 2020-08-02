Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - further China PMI info
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for July
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 51.5
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for July
prior -0.8% m/m
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun/Markit Manufacturing PMI for July, final
preliminary and prior can be found here
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for July
prior 0.6% m/m and 0.7% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0110 GMT BOJ JGB buying for QE
0130 GMT Australia - ANZ job ads for July, prior +42.0% (reopening impact)
0145 GMT Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for July
- expected 51.2, prior 51.2