Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - further China PMI info

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for July

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 51.5

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)

0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for July

  • prior -0.8% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun/Markit Manufacturing PMI for July, final

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for July

  • prior 0.6% m/m and 0.7% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

0110 GMT BOJ JGB buying for QE

0130 GMT Australia - ANZ job ads for July, prior +42.0% (reopening impact)

0145 GMT Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for July

  • expected 51.2, prior 51.2



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose