Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Fed speaker first up!

2000 GMT Federal Reserve Chicago Head Evans speech

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for July

  • Heavy Traffic index prior +14.5% m/m

  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for July

  • Total card spending prior +19.1% m/m

  • Retail card spending prior +16.3%

  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 88.6

  • unlikely to move AUD much upon release

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for June

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for July

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for

  • priors 1 and -7 respectively


