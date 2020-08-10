Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Fed speaker first up!
2000 GMT Federal Reserve Chicago Head Evans speech
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for July
Heavy Traffic index prior +14.5% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for July
Total card spending prior +19.1% m/m
Retail card spending prior +16.3%
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 88.6
unlikely to move AUD much upon release
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for June
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for July
0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for
priors 1 and -7 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey
Earlier: AUD traders - Heads up for business confidence due Tuesday 10 August 2020