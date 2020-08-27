Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data agenda ahead for Friday 28 August 2020 

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence for August
  • prior -0.2% m/m to 104.3
  • renewal of lock down restrictions is likely to have impacted negatively in this month

2301GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for August

  • prior -22

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for August- Tokyo area CPI (the national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

  • Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

None of the above is likely to cause too much FX movement upon release. Now that this guy is out of the way will Asia FX ramp up in activity into the weekend? 


Data agenda ahead for Friday 28 August 2020 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose