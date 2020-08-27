Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence for August

2301GMT UK - Lloyds business barometer for August

prior -22

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for August- Tokyo area CPI (the national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

in the 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

None of the above is likely to cause too much FX movement upon release. Now that this guy is out of the way will Asia FX ramp up in activity into the weekend?