Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 1 October 2020
China's long Golden Week holiday begins today. October 1 to October 8. This is likely to act as a dampener on Asian market volatility.
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for September
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 49.3
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here: Australia preliminary PMIs (September) Manufacturing 55.5
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3
- survey of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for September
prior 0.5% m/m
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for September
preliminary and prior can be found here: Japan preliminary PMIs (September) Manufacturing 47.3
0130 GMT Australia job vacancies for August
- prior -43.2% m/m