Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 1 October 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's long Golden Week holiday begins today. October 1 to October 8. This is likely to act as a dampener on Asian market volatility. 

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for September 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 49.3

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3

  • survey of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for September 

  • prior 0.5% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for September 

0130 GMT Australia job vacancies for August

  • prior -43.2% m/m

0230GMT Australian Prime Minister Morrison delivers a 'Pre-Budget Address' at the National Press Club 

