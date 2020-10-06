Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A reminder if you need it that China is on holidays again today. Chinese markets reopen on Friday, October 9.

The absence of Chinese interests from the FX market tends to sap volatility during the Asian day. Trump health developments and US stimulus (lack of at present of course) developments could provide some movement though.

Data agenda ahead:

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for September 

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 42.5

2200 Federal Reserve Dallas branch head Kaplan speaking - discussing the global economy with the Bank of Mexico Governor via a webcast

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchases


RIP Eddie Van Halen. 



