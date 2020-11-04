Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Eyes on US election result developments of course, but otherwise ....
2330 GMT New Zealand PM Ardern speaking
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for November, preliminary
Business Confidence prior -15.7
Activity Outlook prior 4.7
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for September
expected AUD3.7bn
prior AUD26.43bn
exports expected +3%, prior -4%
import expected -1%, prior 2%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for October
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window