Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Eyes on US election result developments of course, but otherwise ....

2330 GMT New Zealand PM Ardern speaking 

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for  November, preliminary

  • Business Confidence prior -15.7

  • Activity Outlook prior 4.7

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for September 

  • expected AUD3.7bn

  • prior AUD26.43bn

  • exports expected +3%, prior -4%

  • import expected -1%, prior 2%

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for October 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window



