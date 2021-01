0001 GMT UK - BRC Shop Price Index for December, prior -1.8% y/y

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for December

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for December

Services expected 57.9, prior 57.8

Composite prior 57.5

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. Georgia election should keep it interesting though!