Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 109.0

2300 GMT Fed's Kaplan speaking (topic here) 

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for November 

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1552bn, prior Y 2144.7bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1997.8bn, prior Y 1983.3bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 474.6bn, prior Y 971.1bn

Also at 2350 GMT will be the data from Japan for bank lending, December 

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for December 

  • prior +7.7%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 3-5, 5-10, 10-25 years left until maturity window



