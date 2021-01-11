Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 109.0
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for November
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1552bn, prior Y 2144.7bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1997.8bn, prior Y 1983.3bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 474.6bn, prior Y 971.1bn
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for December
- prior +7.7%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 3-5, 5-10, 10-25 years left until maturity window