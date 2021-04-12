Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian business confidence

Coming up ahead on the data agenda for the session:


2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for

  • Total card spending prior -3.2% m/m

  • Retail card spending m/m, prior -2.5%

  • Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country. 

  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.


2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for March

  • expected 12.0%, prior 9.5%

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 107.7

2350 GMT Japan money stock for March

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for March

  • priors 16 and 15 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

At some stage during the session we will also get China's trade balance data for March. The exact timing .... well, there is no exact timing, its likely some time around 0200 GMT 


