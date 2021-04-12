Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian business confidence
Coming up ahead on the data agenda for the session:
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for
Total card spending prior -3.2% m/m
Retail card spending m/m, prior -2.5%
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for March
expected 12.0%, prior 9.5%
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 107.7
0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for March
priors 16 and 15 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey