Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian business confidence

Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for March

priors 16 and 15 respectively

National Australia Bank Business survey

At some stage during the session we will also get China's trade balance data for March. The exact timing .... well, there is no exact timing, its likely some time around 0200 GMT