Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 23 April 2021
Japan inflation data due today, once again expected to be negative. Its unlikely to move the yen.
2300 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for April
Manufacturing prior 56.8
Services prior 55.5
Composite prior 55.5
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April
expected -12, prior -16
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for March
National CPI y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%
National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.2%
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for April
Manufacturing prior 52.7
Services prior 48.3
Composite prior 49.9
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for March
prior -1.9% m/m and -12.4% y/y