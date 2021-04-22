Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 23 April 2021

Japan inflation data due today, once again expected to be negative. Its unlikely to move the yen. 

2300 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for April

  • Manufacturing prior 56.8

  • Services prior 55.5

  • Composite prior 55.5

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April

  • expected -12, prior -16

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for March

  • National CPI y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%

  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%

  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.2% 

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for April

  • Manufacturing prior 52.7

  • Services prior 48.3

  • Composite prior 49.9

0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for March

  • prior -1.9% m/m and -12.4% y/y





