Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2100 GMT - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability report - RBNZ Governor Orr will not be at the Bank's press conference on Wednesday due to illness

2230 GMT Australia construction PMI, prior 61.8

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index 2245 GMT - New Zealand employment report for Q1 2021

Unemployment rate expected 4.9%, prior 4.9%

Employment change expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.6%

Employment change expected -0.1% y/y, prior 0.7%

Participation rate expected 70.3%, prior 70.2%

Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.5%

Private wages including overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.5%

Average hourly earnings expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.1%

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for April (final) preliminary, prior can be found here 2300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand new conference following the FSR (see above)



0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April prior +6.1% m/m

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April prior +6.1% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports 0110 GMT RBNZ dep Gov Bascand appears before parliament to answer questions following the release of the bank's FSR earlier in the NZ day 0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for March expected +3.0% m/m, prior +21.6%

RBNZ Dep Gov Bascand will step in for Gov Orr who is unwell:




