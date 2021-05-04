Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2100 GMT - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability report - RBNZ Governor Orr will not be at the Bank's press conference on Wednesday due to illness
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
Unemployment rate expected 4.9%, prior 4.9%
Employment change expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.6%
Employment change expected -0.1% y/y, prior 0.7%
Participation rate expected 70.3%, prior 70.2%
Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.5%
Private wages including overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.5%
Average hourly earnings expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.1%
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for April (final)
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April
prior +6.1% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for March
expected +3.0% m/m, prior +21.6%