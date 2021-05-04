Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2100 GMT - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability report  - RBNZ Governor Orr will not be at the Bank's press conference on Wednesday due to illness

  • And there is a little more preview here
2230 GMT Australia construction PMI, prior 61.8

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index 

2245 GMT - New Zealand employment report for Q1 2021

  • Unemployment rate expected 4.9%, prior 4.9%

  • Employment change expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.6%

  • Employment change expected -0.1% y/y, prior 0.7%

  • Participation rate expected 70.3%, prior 70.2%

  • Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.5%

  • Private wages including overtime expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.5%

  • Average hourly earnings expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.1%

  •  preview here

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for April (final)

2300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand new conference following the FSR (see above) 


0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for April

  • prior +6.1% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0110 GMT RBNZ dep Gov Bascand appears before parliament to answer questions following the release of the bank's FSR earlier in the NZ day

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for March

  • expected +3.0% m/m, prior +21.6%

RBNZ Dep Gov Bascand will step in for Gov Orr who is unwell:
