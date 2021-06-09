Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
There is little here on the data agenda for FX rates to move around on much.
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for May
Total card spending prior 4.0% m/m
Retail card spending prior also 4.0%
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for May
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 77%, prior 75%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
2350 GMT Japan PPI for May
expected 0.5%, prior 0.7% m/m
expected 4.5%, prior 3.6% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for June
prior 3.5%
Earlier this week: Australian inflation expectations are steadily moving higher