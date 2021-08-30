Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China's official PMIs for August

China's NBS PMIs are the focus, and plenty more on the data agenda also.

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for July

  • prior 3.8% m/m

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 101.6

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for July

  • expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for July

  • expected 1.12, prior 1.13

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for July (preliminary)

  • expected -2.5% m/m, prior 6.5%

  • expected 21.5% y/y, prior 23.0%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for August, brief preview here: China PMI data for August due this week - what to expect

Manufacturing PMI:

  • expected 50.1
  • 50.4 in July
Non-manufacturing PMI 
  • expected 52.0
  • 53.3 in July

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August

  • Business Confidence prior -3.8

  • Activity Outlook prior 26.3

0130 GMT Australia Q2 Current Account, will include the "net exports as a % of GDP" for the quarter, this'll feed into the GDP number due September 1. 
  • prior -0.6%
  • Export prices rose but volumes fell. A net minus for this expected. Expectations I have seen are for a result similar to Q1. 
0130 GMT Australia Australia Building Approvals for July

  • expected -5.0% m/m, prior -6.7%

  • prior 48.9% y/y

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for

  • expected 0.5% m/m, prior 0.9%

  • prior 3.1% y/y


