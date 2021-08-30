Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China's official PMIs for August
China's NBS PMIs are the focus, and plenty more on the data agenda also.
2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for July
prior 3.8% m/m
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 101.6
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for July
expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for July
expected 1.12, prior 1.13
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for July (preliminary)
expected -2.5% m/m, prior 6.5%
expected 21.5% y/y, prior 23.0%
0100 GMT China official PMIs for August, brief preview here: China PMI data for August due this week - what to expect
Manufacturing PMI:
- expected 50.1
- 50.4 in July
- expected 52.0
- 53.3 in July
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August
Business Confidence prior -3.8
Activity Outlook prior 26.3
- prior -0.6%
- Export prices rose but volumes fell. A net minus for this expected. Expectations I have seen are for a result similar to Q1.
expected -5.0% m/m, prior -6.7%
prior 48.9% y/y
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for
expected 0.5% m/m, prior 0.9%
prior 3.1% y/y