Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China's official PMIs for August

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for July

prior 3.8% m/m

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

prior 101.6

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for July

expected 2.9%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for July

expected 1.12, prior 1.13

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for July (preliminary)

expected -2.5% m/m, prior 6.5%

expected 21.5% y/y, prior 23.0%

0100 GMT China official PMIs for August, brief preview here: China PMI data for August due this week - what to expect

Manufacturing PMI:

expected 50.1

50.4 in July

expected 52.0

53.3 in July

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August