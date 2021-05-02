Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - 3 May 2021
A reminder ICYMI that Japan and China re out for holidays today, Tuesday and Wednesday.
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for April (final)
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for April
prior +2.8% m/m
0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for April
prior 0.4% m/m and 1.8% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
Any signs of inflation in Australia is viewed as transitory by the Reserve Bank of Australia at present. The Bank has given calendar guidance that they do not expect to be moving the cash rate higher until at least 2024.
0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for April
prior +7.4% m/m
this indicator is another showing labour market strength/bounce back