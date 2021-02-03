Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - 4 February 2021
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
2145 GMT New Zealand building permits for December, prior +1.2% m/m
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for February, preliminary
Business Confidence prior 9.4
Activity Outlook prior 21.7
0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December 2020
expected surplus AUD8750m
prior +AUD5022m
exports expected +6%, prior +3%
import expected -2%, prior +10%
Exports remain a bright spot for the Australian economy
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q4 2020
- Note, we get this data monthly from the NAB, so today's data based on q/q change
- The quarterly survey does have the advantage of more respondents (surveys 600 companies)