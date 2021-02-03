Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - 4 February 2021

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

2145 GMT New Zealand building permits for December, prior +1.2% m/m

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for February, preliminary 

  • Business Confidence prior 9.4

  • Activity Outlook prior 21.7

0030 GMT Australia trade balance for December 2020

  • expected surplus AUD8750m

  • prior +AUD5022m

  • exports expected +6%, prior +3%

  • import expected -2%, prior +10%

  • Exports remain a bright spot for the Australian economy

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q4 2020

  • Note, we get this data monthly from the NAB, so today's data based on q/q change
  • The quarterly survey does have the advantage of more respondents (surveys 600 companies)


