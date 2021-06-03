Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, 4 June 2021
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for April
expected +9.3% y/y, prior +6.2%
huge jumps from shut down impacted months of 2020
0130 GMT Australia finance commitments for housing, personal and business loans for April
Previously, in March 2021, new loan commitments (seasonally adjusted):
Added --- due at 2245 GMT New Zealand construction work completed in Q1 2021
- rose 5.5% m/m for housing (owner occupied was +3.3% m/m & investor +12.7% m/m)
- rose 2.1% m/m for personal fixed term loans
- rose 6.7% m/m for business construction (typically a volatile series)
- expected +3%, prior -1.5%