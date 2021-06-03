Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, 4 June 2021

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for April

  • expected +9.3% y/y, prior +6.2%

  • huge jumps from shut down impacted months of 2020

2350 GMT will bring Japan foreign reserves

0130 GMT Australia finance commitments for housing, personal and business loans for April
Previously, in March 2021, new loan commitments (seasonally adjusted):
  • rose 5.5% m/m for housing (owner occupied was +3.3% m/m & investor +12.7% m/m)
  • rose 2.1% m/m for personal fixed term loans
  • rose 6.7% m/m for business construction (typically a volatile series)
Added --- due at 2245 GMT New Zealand construction work completed in Q1 2021
