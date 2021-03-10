Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - a light data agenda
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for February
prior +1.3% m/m
2350 GMT Japan PPI for February
expected 0.5%, prior 0.4% m/m
expected -0.7%, prior -1.6% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for March
prior 3.7%
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for February
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 45%, prior 50%
- the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.