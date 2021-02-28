Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another China PMI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Private survey (Caixin/Markit) manufacturing PMI due from China today.

Official PMIs were out over the weekend:

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 55.3

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for February (final)

2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for February 

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for February 

  • prior 0.2% m/m and 1.5% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0030 GMT Australia Inventories for Q4, expected 0.2% q/q, prior -0.5%

  • and Company Operating Profit also, for Q4, expected 1.5% q/q, prior 3.2%

  • Australian Q4 GDP will be published Wednesday, March 3. Inventories are expected to add 0.2 of a % point to economic growth in the quarter. 

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for February 

  • prior 2.3% m/m 

0030 GMT Australia housing finance data for January 

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 3-5 years left until maturity window

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February 

  • expected 51.4, prior 51.5




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose