Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another China PMI
Private survey (Caixin/Markit) manufacturing PMI due from China today.
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 55.3
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for February (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for February
prior 0.2% m/m and 1.5% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0030 GMT Australia Inventories for Q4, expected 0.2% q/q, prior -0.5%
and Company Operating Profit also, for Q4, expected 1.5% q/q, prior 3.2%
Australian Q4 GDP will be published Wednesday, March 3. Inventories are expected to add 0.2 of a % point to economic growth in the quarter.
0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for February
prior 2.3% m/m
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 3-5 years left until maturity window
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February
expected 51.4, prior 51.5