Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another China PMI
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for November
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 50.4
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for October
prior -1.9% m/m
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for November (final)
2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q3
- expected 2.7%, prior 5.3%
0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for October
prior -0.4%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index is an inflation indicator
0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q
GDP y/y expected -2.7%, prior 0.7%
GDP (sa) q/q expected 3.0%, prior 9.6%
Australian Q3 GDP due Wednesday is expected to show contraction - preview
0145 GMT China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for November
expected 50.5, prior 50.6