Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another China PMI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for November 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 50.4

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for October 

  • prior -1.9% m/m

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for November (final)

2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q3

  • expected 2.7%, prior 5.3%

0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for October 

  • prior -0.4%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index is an inflation indicator

0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q

0145 GMT China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for November 

  • expected 50.5, prior 50.6




