Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another Chinese PMI
Official January China PMIs were released over the weekend:
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for January
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (final)
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for January
prior 0.5% m/m and 1.5% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. Today's will give the first of the Q1 quarter.
0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for January
prior +9.2% m/m
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for January
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for January
expected 52.6, prior 53.0