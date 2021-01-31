Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another Chinese PMI

Official January China PMIs were released over the weekend:

The Caixin manufacturing PMI is released later today, see below.

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for January 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for January (final)

2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for January

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for January 

  • prior 0.5% m/m and 1.5% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. Today's will give the first of the Q1 quarter.

0030 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for January 

  • prior +9.2% m/m 

0030 GMT Australia housing finance data for December 2020, I'll have more to come on this separately 


0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for January 

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for January 

  • expected 52.6, prior 53.0






