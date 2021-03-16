Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - another RBA speaker
2145 GMT New Zealand Balance of Payments Current Account data for Q4
2330 GMT Australia Westpac leading index for February, prior +0.26% m/m
2330 GMT Speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) of the RBA, his topic is Small Businesses Finance in the Pandemic
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for February
expected Y 420bn, prior Y -325bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y -119.0bn, prior Y 392.8bn
Exports
expected -0.2% y/y, prior +6.4%
Imports
expected +12.0% y/y, prior -9.5%
- the venue/event is Japan's Financial Services Agency “FIN/SUM 2021” (a joint event with with Nikkei)
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation