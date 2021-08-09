Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia business confidence, July
I posted a preview of the Australian data coming up later here ICYMI:
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for July
Total card spending prior 4% m/m
Retail card spending expected -4.0% m/m, prior 0.9%
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for
expected 13.1% y/y, prior 6.7%
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
0130 GMT National Australia Bank Business Survey for July
Business Confidence
- expected 15, prior 11
- the drop in June was 9 points from May, its biggest in 11 months
- expected 10, prior 24
- the drop in June (largest fall in 14 months) was from a record might in May (at 36)