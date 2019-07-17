Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Australia jobs report
2350 GMT Japan June Trade balance: expected Y 403.5bn, prior was Y -968.3bn
- Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -153.2bn, prior was Y -609.1bn
- Exports y/y: expected -5.4%, prior was -7.8% - exports hit by trade wars
- Imports y/y: expected -0.2%, prior was -1.5%
0130GMT Australia's employment report for June
Preview here:
- Employment Change: K expected +9.0K, prior +42.3K
- Unemployment Rate: 5.2% expected %, prior 5.2% (recall the RBA wants to drive this lower to circa 4.5%)
- Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +2.4K
- Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +39.8K
- Participation Rate: % expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%
0130 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank Business Survey for Q
- This is the quarterly survey, which does not impact on the forex as much as the monthly survey results do.