Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – Australia jobs report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT Japan June Trade balance: expected Y 403.5bn, prior was Y -968.3bn

  • Trade balance (adjusted): expected Y -153.2bn, prior was Y -609.1bn
  • Exports y/y: expected -5.4%, prior was -7.8% - exports hit by trade wars
  • Imports y/y: expected -0.2%, prior was -1.5%

0130GMT Australia's employment report for June

  • Employment Change: K expected +9.0K, prior +42.3K
  • Unemployment Rate: 5.2% expected %, prior 5.2% (recall the RBA wants to drive this lower to circa 4.5%)
  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +2.4K
  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +39.8K
  • Participation Rate: % expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%


0130 GMT Australia - National Australia Bank Business Survey for Q

  • This is the quarterly survey, which does not impact on the forex as much as the monthly survey results do.

