Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report
Jobs report will be of note ahead of next week's RBA meeting (the first after the long break)
2145 GMT New Zealand migration figures for November
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for December is expected to be disappointing, the external sector struggling with trade war impact. There seems to have been some turn around in this (phase one signed for example) but its not expected to be reflected in today's release.
- expected Y -152.6bn, prior Y -85.2bn
trade balance adjusted
- expected Y -236.0bn, prior Y -60.8bn
exports
- expected -4.3% y/y, prior -7.9%
imports
- expected -3.2% y/y, prior -15.7%
Also at 2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for January
prior 4.0%
GMT Australian employment report for December
- Employment Change: K expected 10.0K, prior 39.9K
- Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%
- Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +4.2K
- Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +35.7K
- Participation Rate: % expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%
For previews of this:
- Australian jobs report is due on Thursday 23 January - preview
- AUD traders - heads up for the Australian jobs report - even more focus than usual
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 5-10, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window
0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for November
expected +0.4% m/m, prior -4.3%
The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.