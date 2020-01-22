Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report

Jobs report will be of note ahead of next week's RBA meeting (the first after the long break)

2145 GMT New Zealand migration figures for November

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for December is expected to be disappointing, the external sector struggling with trade war impact. There seems to have been some turn around in this (phase one signed for example) but its not expected to be reflected in today's release.

expected Y -152.6bn, prior Y -85.2bn

trade balance adjusted

expected Y -236.0bn, prior Y -60.8bn

exports

expected -4.3% y/y, prior -7.9%

imports

expected -3.2% y/y, prior -15.7%

Also at 2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for January

prior 4.0%

GMT Australian employment report for December

Employment Change: K expected 10.0K, prior 39.9K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +4.2K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +35.7K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.0%, prior was 66.0%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 5-10, 10-25, 25+ years left until maturity window

0430 GMT Japan All Industry Activity Index for November

expected +0.4% m/m, prior -4.3%