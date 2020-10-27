Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia Q3 inflation

CPI data from Australia for the July to September quarter is due today.

0001 GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index for October
  • prior -1.6% y/y
0030 GMT brings the Australian data, preview here:
Headline

  • expected 1.5% q/q, prior -1.9%

For the y/y

  • expected 0.6%, prior -0.3%

Core inflation: Trimmed mean

  • expected 0.3% q/q, prior -0.1%

  • expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.1%

Core inflation: Weighted median

  • expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.1%

  • expected 1.3% y/y, prior was 1.3%


