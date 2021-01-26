Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia Q4 inflation

The RBA meeting is next week and while they'll be paying attention to the latest inflation data they've been missing target for many years now and another one won't rock the comfy boat too much.





Due at 0030GMT:

Headline

expected 0.7% q/q, prior 1.6% For the y/y, expected 07%, prior 0.7% Core inflation: Trimmed mean expected 0. q/q, prior 0.4%

expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.2% Weighted median expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%

expected 1.2% y/y, prior was 1.3% Earlier: Earlier:





Also on the docket for the session:





2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence, prior 108.7





2330 Australia - Westpac leading index for dec, prior +0.46%





0001 GMT UK BRC shop price index for January, prior -1.8% y/y





And accompanying the inflation data from Australia at 0030 GMT is the National Australia Bank monthly business survey, for December 2020

business confidence, prior 12

business conditions, prior 12

0110 GMT BOJ JGN buying operation





0130 GMT China Industrial profits for December, prior +15.5% y/y

