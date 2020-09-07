Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian business confidence

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is posted a little early today due to the US holiday, let's get the Asia FX show on the road!

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 90.2

2330 GMT Japan wages data for July

  • Labor cash earnings expected -1.5% y/y, prior -2.0%

  • Real cash earnings expected -1.9% y/y, prior -2.1%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for July

  • expected -3.7% y/y, prior -1.2%

2350 GMT Japan GDP final for Q2

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for July

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1901.4bn, prior Y 167.5bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1440.1bn, prior Y 1049.2bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 182.1bn, prior Y -77.3bn

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for August

0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for August

  • priors -14 and 0 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

  • Also watch the employment sub-index result. The labour market is still taking a hit from the coronavirus.







