Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian business confidence
This is posted a little early today due to the US holiday, let's get the Asia FX show on the road!
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 90.2
2330 GMT Japan wages data for July
Labor cash earnings expected -1.5% y/y, prior -2.0%
Real cash earnings expected -1.9% y/y, prior -2.1%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for July
expected -3.7% y/y, prior -1.2%
2350 GMT Japan GDP final for Q2
the preliminary and priors for this can be found here: Japan GDP preliminary for Q2 -7.8% q/q (vs. expected -7.5%) (ugly numbers indeed)
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for July
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1901.4bn, prior Y 167.5bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1440.1bn, prior Y 1049.2bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 182.1bn, prior Y -77.3bn
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for August
0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for August
priors -14 and 0 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey
Also watch the employment sub-index result. The labour market is still taking a hit from the coronavirus.