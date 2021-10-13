Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report, China inflation
2200 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is speaking
- Topic is Climate Risks and the Australian Financial System
- to the CFA Australian Investment Conference - Online
- There may be pertinent comments on his economic outlook and also that for policy in any Q&A following
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 68%, prior 73%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for October
prior 4.4%
Employment Change: K expected -120K, prior -146.3K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.8%, prior 4.5%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -68K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -78.2K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.7%, prior was 65.2%
China CPI expected 0.9% y/y, prior 0.8%
PPI expected 10.5% y/y, prior 9.5%
I'll have more to come on this separately, but an earlier preovew is here: China September inflation data is due later this week - PPI expected to rocket higher. Preview.