Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report, China inflation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is speaking

  • Topic is Climate Risks and the Australian Financial System 
  • to the CFA Australian Investment Conference - Online
  • There may be pertinent comments on his economic outlook and also that for policy in any Q&A following

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September 

  • Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 68%, prior 73%

  • the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for October 

  • prior 4.4% 

0030 GMT the Australian employment report for September 

  • Employment Change: K expected -120K, prior -146.3K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.8%, prior 4.5%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -68K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -78.2K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 64.7%, prior was 65.2%

Preview here:
0130 GMT China inflation figures for September 

  • China CPI expected 0.9% y/y, prior 0.8%






Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
