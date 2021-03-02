Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian GDP, BOJ speaker, China PMIs
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for February
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 57.6
Earlier in the week we had the twin manufacturing PMIs from Australia: Australia February PMI 58.8 (from 55.3 in January) and Australia Manufacturing PMI #2 for February (this the Markit PMI) 56.9 (prior 57.2)
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for January
prior +4.9% m/m
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for February (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February
prior +3.6% m/m
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for February
prior -2.2%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q4 2020
GDP y/y expected 2.5%, prior 3.3%
GDP (sa) q/q expected -1.9%, prior -3.8%
I'll have more to come on this separately
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for February
Earlier this week we had: Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February 51.4
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for February
Services expected 51.0, prior 52.0
Composite prior 52.2
This is the last of the monthly PMIs from China, earlier data can be found here: Weekend data from China, PMIs fell in February and China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February: 50.9 (expected 51.4, prior 51.5)