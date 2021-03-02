Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian GDP, BOJ speaker, China PMIs

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for February 

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for January 

  • prior +4.9% m/m

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for February (final)

0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February 

  • prior +3.6% m/m

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for February 

  • prior -2.2%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q4 2020

  • GDP y/y expected 2.5%, prior 3.3%

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected -1.9%, prior -3.8%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for February 

0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Kataoka speech. Katakoa has dissented at meetings, he wants even further easing than his dovish colleagues. 

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for February 



