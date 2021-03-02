Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian GDP, BOJ speaker, China PMIs

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for January

prior +4.9% m/m

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for February (final)

preliminary and prior can be found here



0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February

prior +3.6% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for February

prior -2.2%

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

0030 GMT Australia GDP for Q4 2020

GDP y/y expected 2.5%, prior 3.3%

GDP (sa) q/q expected -1.9%, prior -3.8%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for February

0130 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Kataoka speech. Katakoa has dissented at meetings, he wants even further easing than his dovish colleagues.