Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data agenda kicks off at 2145 GMT with New Zealand Q3 GDP:

  • expected +12.9% q/q, prior -12.2%
  • expected -1.8% y/y, prior -12.4%
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has forecast 13.4% for third-quarter growth (the forecast contained in the Bank's November Monetary Policy Statement). While the bounce back out of lockdown has been strong growth is still expected to be down y/y. 

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030GMT Australian employment report for November 

  • Employment Change: K expected 40.0K, prior 178.8K ( a huge beat)

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.0%, prior 7.0%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 97.0K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 81.8K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 65.8%, prior was 65.8%




