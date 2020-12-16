Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report
The data agenda kicks off at 2145 GMT with New Zealand Q3 GDP:
- expected +12.9% q/q, prior -12.2%
- expected -1.8% y/y, prior -12.4%
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has forecast 13.4% for third-quarter growth (the forecast contained in the Bank's November Monetary Policy Statement). While the bounce back out of lockdown has been strong growth is still expected to be down y/y.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030GMT Australian employment report for November
Employment Change: K expected 40.0K, prior 178.8K ( a huge beat)
Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.0%, prior 7.0%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 97.0K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 81.8K
Participation Rate: % expected 65.8%, prior was 65.8%