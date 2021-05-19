Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report, China LPR

If y'all finished trashing (and then not trashing) crypto, here's what's on the data agenda today, starting at 2350 GMT Japan trade balance for April

  • expected Y 147.7bn, prior Y 662.3bn

Exports

  • expected +30.8% y/y, prior +16.1%

Imports 

  • expected +9% y/y, prior +5.8%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for March

  • expected 5.0%, prior -8.5% m/m

  • expected -3.3%, prior -7.1% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for May

  • prior 3.2% 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

  • 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

0130GMT Australian employment report for April

  • Employment Change: K expected 20K, prior 70.7K

  • Unemployment Rate: 5.6% expected %, prior 5.6%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.8K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 91.5K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.3%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 





