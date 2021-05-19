Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report, China LPR
If y'all finished trashing (and then not trashing) crypto, here's what's on the data agenda today, starting at 2350 GMT Japan trade balance for April
expected Y 147.7bn, prior Y 662.3bn
Exports
expected +30.8% y/y, prior +16.1%
Imports
expected +9% y/y, prior +5.8%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for March
expected 5.0%, prior -8.5% m/m
expected -3.3%, prior -7.1% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for May
prior 3.2%
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting
1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
0130GMT Australian employment report for April
Employment Change: K expected 20K, prior 70.7K
Unemployment Rate: 5.6% expected %, prior 5.6%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was -20.8K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was 91.5K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.3%, prior was 66.3%
I'll have more to come on this separately