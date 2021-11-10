Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Due at 0030 GMT is Australia's employment report for October. Check out that link for a quick preview. 

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for October 

  • prior 0.5% m/m

2350 GMT Japan PPI for October 

  • expected 0.4%, prior 0.3% m/m

  • expected 7.7%, prior 6.3% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October 

  • Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 68%, prior 68%

  • the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for November 

  • prior 3.6% 

0030 GMT Australian Labour Market report for October 

  • Employment Change: K expected 50K, prior -138K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.8%, prior 4.6%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 26.7K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -164.7K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 64.9%, prior was 64.5%




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose