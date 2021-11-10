Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian jobs report
Due at 0030 GMT is Australia's employment report for October. Check out that link for a quick preview.
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for October
prior 0.5% m/m
2350 GMT Japan PPI for October
expected 0.4%, prior 0.3% m/m
expected 7.7%, prior 6.3% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for October
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 68%, prior 68%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
0000 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for November
prior 3.6%
Employment Change: K expected 50K, prior -138K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 4.8%, prior 4.6%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was 26.7K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -164.7K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.9%, prior was 64.5%