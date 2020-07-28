Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian Q2 CPI
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for July
prior -1.6%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 1-3 and 3-5 years
0130GMT Australia inflation data - Q2 CPI
Headline
- expected -2.0% q/q, prior 0.3%
For the y/y,
- expected -0.5%, prior 2.2%
Core inflation, where the RBA target band lower bounce is 2% over a cycle:
Trimmed mean
- expected 0.1 % q/q, prior 0.5%
- expected 1.4% y/y, prior 1.8%
Weighted median
- expected 0.1% q/q, prior 0.5%
- expected 1.4% y/y, prior was 1.7%
Despite the below target inflation results that we'll get they'll not prompt any extra action from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank is resigned to below target inflation for now, and even prior to the crisis were shrugging off below target results.