Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian Q2 CPI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for July

  • prior -1.6%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 1-3 and 3-5 years


0130GMT Australia inflation data - Q2 CPI

Headline

  • expected -2.0% q/q, prior 0.3%

For the y/y,

  • expected -0.5%, prior 2.2%


Core inflation, where the RBA target band lower bounce is 2% over a cycle:

Trimmed mean

  • expected 0.1 % q/q, prior 0.5%
  • expected 1.4% y/y, prior 1.8%

Weighted median

  • expected 0.1% q/q, prior 0.5%
  • expected 1.4% y/y, prior was 1.7%

Despite the below target inflation results that we'll get they'll not prompt any extra action from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank is resigned to below target inflation for now, and even prior to the crisis were shrugging off below target results.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose