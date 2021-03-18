Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Bank of Japan day!

The BOJ will announce the result of the policy review today.

Preview:
Which does seem to be what to look for:
There is no scheduled time for this, sometime after 0230 GMT is expected.

2330 GMT Japan national inflation data for February (post amended - I originally had this as the Tokyo area inflation, I was incorrect, its national CPI)

  • CPI y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.6%

  • CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.6%

  • CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.1% 


0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February 

  • expected -20, prior -23

0030 GMT Australia retail sales preliminary for February
  • expected +0.6% m/m, prior +0.5%

