Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Bank of Japan day!

The BOJ will announce the result of the policy review today.

Preview:

Which does seem to be what to look for:

There is no scheduled time for this, sometime after 0230 GMT is expected.





2330 GMT Japan national inflation data for February (post amended - I originally had this as the Tokyo area inflation, I was incorrect, its national CPI) CPI y/y, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.6%

CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.4%, prior was -0.6%

CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.2%, prior was 0.1%



0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for February expected -20, prior -23 0030 GMT Australia retail sales preliminary for February 0030 GMT Australia retail sales preliminary for February