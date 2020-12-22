Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Bank of Japan info

At 2350 GMT we'll get the minutes of the BOJ October meeting.

The minutes are preceded, many, many weeks in advance, by the 'Summary of Opinions from meetings. These almost make the much later release of minutes redundant. The October meeting was summarised back on November 8, and there was nothing to indicate any change in stance from the Bank:





0030 GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia, a discussion paper released, titled: Start Spreading the News: News Sentiment and Economic Activity in Australia





I am also seeing on some calendars at 0030 GMT Private Sector Credit data from Australia, for November. I am not sure this is the correct date for this release, I had, and still have, it scheduled for next week, December 31. As Mr. Gump says though, life being like a box of chocolates & you never know what's next, I'll stay tuned just in case.





Staying with 0030 GMT one more time, the Australian Bureau of Statistics release preliminary trade data for Australia for November.





Much later, 0500 GMT, Japan leading and coincident indexes for October, final. The flash reads for these are here: