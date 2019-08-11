Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – barely anything

A light one for the data agenda ahead in Asia.

2245 GMT New Zealand Card Spending for July

Card Spending Retail expected +0.5% m/m , prior 0.0% (while the prior was flat, core spending rose, the expected today's data is for that +0.5% which will, in part, reflect rising petrol prices over June).

Card Spending Total prior +0.1% m/m

This is the main measure of retail sales in New Zealand (covers just under 70% of core retail sales in NZ).