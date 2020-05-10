Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BOJ summary

2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for April

Total card spending prior -8.7% m/m

Retail card spending expected -50.0% m/m, prior -3.9%... the huge expected drop in light of the coronavirus lockdown in NZ for the month

Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2350 GMT Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from the monetary policy meeting last week

this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks

we'll get a bit more insight into what the policy committee was thinking

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ preliminary business survey for May

Business Confidence prior -66.6

Activity Outlook prior -55.1

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation