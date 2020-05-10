Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BOJ summary
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for April
Total card spending prior -8.7% m/m
Retail card spending expected -50.0% m/m, prior -3.9%... the huge expected drop in light of the coronavirus lockdown in NZ for the month
- Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2350 GMT Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from the monetary policy meeting last week
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks
- we'll get a bit more insight into what the policy committee was thinking
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ preliminary business survey for May
- Business Confidence prior -66.6
- Activity Outlook prior -55.1
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window