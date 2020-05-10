Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BOJ summary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for April

  • Total card spending prior -8.7% m/m

  • Retail card spending expected -50.0% m/m, prior -3.9%... the huge expected drop in light of the coronavirus lockdown in NZ for the month

  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2350 GMT Bank of Japan 'Summary of Opinions' from the monetary policy meeting last week

  • this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks
  • we'll get a bit more insight into what the policy committee was thinking

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ preliminary business survey for May

  • Business Confidence prior -66.6
  • Activity Outlook prior -55.1

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose