Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China activity data for April

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2100 GMT New Zealand house sales for April

  • REINZ
  • prior -4.8% y/y

2200 GMT Fed's Kaplan speaking - negative rates, to be or not to be, is the hot topic

  • Robert Kaplan is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for April

  • there was no PMI published for March from the group

2350 GMT Japan PPI for April (inflation at the wholesale level, not consumer level)

  • expected -0.8%, prior -0.9% m/m

  • expected -1.4%, prior -0.4% y/y

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchases, 5-10 years

0200GMT China activity data for April

  • Industrial Production y/y expected 1.5%, prior was -1.1%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected -5.4%, prior was -8.4%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -10.0%, prior was -16.1%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected -6.0%, prior was -15.8%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -15.69%, prior was -19.0%
  • Also, unemployment figures

See here for global coronavirus case data
