Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China activity data for April
2100 GMT New Zealand house sales for April
- REINZ
- prior -4.8% y/y
2200 GMT Fed's Kaplan speaking - negative rates, to be or not to be, is the hot topic
- Robert Kaplan is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for April
- there was no PMI published for March from the group
2350 GMT Japan PPI for April (inflation at the wholesale level, not consumer level)
expected -0.8%, prior -0.9% m/m
expected -1.4%, prior -0.4% y/y
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchases, 5-10 years
0200GMT China activity data for April
- Industrial Production y/y expected 1.5%, prior was -1.1%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected -5.4%, prior was -8.4%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected -10.0%, prior was -16.1%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected -6.0%, prior was -15.8%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected -15.69%, prior was -19.0%
- Also, unemployment figures