Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China activity data for April

2100 GMT New Zealand house sales for April

REINZ

prior -4.8% y/y

2200 GMT Fed's Kaplan speaking - negative rates, to be or not to be, is the hot topic

Robert Kaplan is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for April

there was no PMI published for March from the group

2350 GMT Japan PPI for April (inflation at the wholesale level, not consumer level)

expected -0.8%, prior -0.9% m/m

expected -1.4%, prior -0.4% y/y

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchases, 5-10 years

0200GMT China activity data for April