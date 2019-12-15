Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China activity data the focus

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for November

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index, prior 55.4

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for December

  • Manufacturing prior 49.9
  • Services prior 49.7
  • Composite prior 49.7
  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on AUD

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for December

  • prior -1.3% m/m and 0.3% y/y

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for December

  • Manufacturing prior 48.9
  • Services prior 50.3
  • Composite prior 49.8

0100GMT Australia MYEFO (mid year fiscal and economic update)

  • Will give an idea of what the surplus size is expected to be. And how crappily the economy is performing.

0100GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia - Speech by Jonathan Kearns, Head of Financial Stability

0130GMT China house prices for November

More from China, due at 0200GMT, 'activity data' for November

  • Industrial Production y/y expected is 5.0%, prior was 4.7%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.2%, prior was 5.2%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.6%, prior was 7.2%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.0%, prior was 8.1%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0430GMT Japan Tertiary Industry Index for October



