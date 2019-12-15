Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China activity data the focus

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for November

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index, prior 55.4

unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for December

Manufacturing prior 49.9

Services prior 49.7

Composite prior 49.7

unlikely to have too much immediate impact on AUD

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for December

prior -1.3% m/m and 0.3% y/y

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for December

Manufacturing prior 48.9

Services prior 50.3

Composite prior 49.8

0100GMT Australia MYEFO (mid year fiscal and economic update)

Will give an idea of what the surplus size is expected to be. And how crappily the economy is performing.

0100GMT from the Reserve Bank of Australia - Speech by Jonathan Kearns, Head of Financial Stability

0130GMT China house prices for November

More from China, due at 0200GMT, 'activity data' for November

Industrial Production y/y expected is 5.0%, prior was 4.7%

industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.2%, prior was 5.2%

Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.6%, prior was 7.2%

Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.0%, prior was 8.1%

I'll have more to come on this separately

0430GMT Japan Tertiary Industry Index for October



