Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China CPI

Most of the major Asian forex centres are closed for the good Friday holiday today.

Markets closed:

New Zealand (also closed Monday 13th)

Australia (also closed Monday 13th)

Hong Kong (also closed Monday 13th)

Singapore

Open:

Japan

China





There is not a lot on the data calendar, but for those interested ...

2350 GMT Japan bank lending for March

2350 GMT Japan PPI for March

expected -0.6% m/m, prior -0.4%

expected -0.1% y/y, prior +0.8%

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level, previously known as the Corporate Goods Price Index.

As part of this release is data for 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.

The data releases from Japan are unlikely to have much impact on the yen.

0130 GMT brings inflation data from China, for March.

CPI expected 4.9% y/y, prior 5.2%

PPI expected -1.1% y/y, prior -0.4%

China's economy is getting back underway after the long shut down. The low PPI is partially attributable to the deflationary impact of the shut down

---

I'll be popping in from time to time for some updates during the session.









