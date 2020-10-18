Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China GDP, activity data

Chinese data a highlight for the session here.

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for September 

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 46.9

  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for October 

  • prior 0.2% m/m and 5.0% y/y

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for September 

  • expected Y 975.6bn, prior Y 248.6bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y 854.3bn, prior Y 350.6bn

Exports

  • expected -2.6% y/y, prior -14.8%

Imports

  • expected -21.5% y/y, prior -20.8%

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby speaking

0200 GMT China Q3 GDP

  • expected +3.3% q/q, prior +11.5%

  • expected +5.5% y/y, prior was +3.2%

0200 GMT China activity data for September 

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 5.8%, prior was 5.6%

Industrial Production YTD y/y

  • expected 1.0%, prior was 0.4%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 0.9%, prior was -0.3%

Retail Sales y/y, 

  • expected 1.6%, prior was 0.5%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected -7.4%, prior was -8.6%






