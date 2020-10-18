Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China GDP, activity data
Chinese data a highlight for the session here.
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for September
BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 46.9
unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for October
prior 0.2% m/m and 5.0% y/y
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for September
expected Y 975.6bn, prior Y 248.6bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y 854.3bn, prior Y 350.6bn
Exports
expected -2.6% y/y, prior -14.8%
Imports
expected -21.5% y/y, prior -20.8%
0200 GMT China Q3 GDP
expected +3.3% q/q, prior +11.5%
expected +5.5% y/y, prior was +3.2%
0200 GMT China activity data for September
Industrial Production y/y
expected 5.8%, prior was 5.6%
Industrial Production YTD y/y
expected 1.0%, prior was 0.4%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 0.9%, prior was -0.3%
Retail Sales y/y,
- expected 1.6%, prior was 0.5%
Retail Sales YTD y/y
expected -7.4%, prior was -8.6%