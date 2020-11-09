Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation data
Total card spending prior % m/m
Retail card spending expected % m/m, prior %
Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 99.9
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for September
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2025bn, prior Y 2102bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1794bn, prior Y 1647bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 802.7bn, prior Y 413.2bn
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for October
0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for October
- prior 6.1%
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for October
priors 0 and -4 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey
0130 GMT China inflation figures for October
China CPI expected 0.8% y/y, prior 1.7%
PPI expected -1.9% y/y, prior -2.1%
