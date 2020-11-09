Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China inflation data and Australian business confidence in focus for the session ahead 

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for October 

  • Total card spending prior % m/m

  • Retail card spending expected % m/m, prior %

  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2200GMT Fed Dallas head Kaplan speaking

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 99.9

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for September 

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2025bn, prior Y 2102bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1794bn, prior Y 1647bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 802.7bn, prior Y 413.2bn

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for October 

0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for October 

  • prior 6.1%

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for October 

  • priors 0 and -4 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0130 GMT China inflation figures for October 

  • China CPI expected 0.8% y/y, prior 1.7%

  • PPI expected -1.9% y/y, prior -2.1%

  •  more to come  






