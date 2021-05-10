Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation data

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for April

  • Heavy Traffic index prior +2.8% m/m

  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for April

  • Total card spending prior +2.0% m/m

  • Retail card spending, prior +0.9%

  • Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for April

  • prior +20.3% y/y

  • like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for March

  • expected +1.5% y/y, prior -6.6%


2350 GMT Bank of Japan  'Summary of Opinions' of the most recent meeting

  • this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

0130 GMT China inflation figures for April

  • China CPI expected 1.0% y/y, prior 0.4%

  • PPI expected 6.5% y/y, prior 4.4%



