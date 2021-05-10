Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation data
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for April
Heavy Traffic index prior +2.8% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for April
Total card spending prior +2.0% m/m
Retail card spending, prior +0.9%
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for April
prior +20.3% y/y
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for March
expected +1.5% y/y, prior -6.6%
0130 GMT China inflation figures for April
China CPI expected 1.0% y/y, prior 0.4%
PPI expected 6.5% y/y, prior 4.4%